Newcomers group helps build Habitat house

TAYLORSVILLE — Members of the Newcomers of Catawba Valley gathered to help build a home for Alexander County Habitat for Humanity in Taylorsville on July 17. Women from the club provided lunch.

Each quarter the club chooses a charity to support with time, talents and/or money. This quarter was Habitat, and members who volunteered that day came away with a new appreciation for the nonprofit. Not only in learning more about Habitat from executive director, Matt Cooksey, who worked alongside them, but also the fact that volunteers do this week after week, all day long in the brutal sun.

Most agreed they would love to help again “but maybe not in July!” (The club is planning another date for the end of September.)

Members also were impressed that the women who would be homeowners worked alongside them, too, and were excited for Faith when they raised her first wall.

Newcomers of Catawba Valley is a social club for men and women who enjoy exploring the area and building friendships. All ages are welcome.

While the club is called Newcomers of Catawba County it has many members who have lived in the area for a decade or more and come from Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell counties also.