Newcomers club helps at the Outreach Center

MORGANTON — The Newcomers of Catawba Valley spent a recent Tuesday helping out at the Outreach Center in Morganton. The club chooses a different charity to support each quarter and the center was its pick for the second quarter.

“Even though Catawba Valley is part of our name, we have members from Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties, so each quarter we try to rotate a different county," said Charity Chair Nancy Geiger.

On Tuesdays, people can come to the Outreach Center and pick up a box of dry food (canned, bagged or boxed items), a box of produce, a bag of toiletries and a gallon of milk. Some pick up for up to two other families.

On the day Newcomers members volunteered, the line of cars was long, Geiger said.

"We were told some people sleep in their cars the night before to get toward the front of the never-ending line," she said.

Members helped either load cars or fill boxes of dry food. Some helped in the thrift store.

The Outreach Center is a community-based, 501(c)(3), nonprofit, relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in western North Carolina through their hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs. Their mission is to empower children and their families to break the cycle of generational poverty and their vision is to have a community where every individual has the opportunity to improve his or her quality of life through motivation, education, cultural opportunities and enrichment experiences.

The food distribution occurs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they run out of food for that day.

The New2You thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The physical address is The Outreach Center, 510 E. Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC 28655.

Newcomers of Catawba Valley is a social club for men and women who enjoy exploring the area and building friendships. All ages are welcome.

A general meeting is held on the second Wednesday of each month at Hickory Regional Airport’s Crosswind Cafe. Meetings start with a welcome coffee at 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting and a speaker.

Activities the members enjoy together range from bowling to cards and games, eating out, picnics, socials, theater and a book club.

For more information about the club or to join, visit https://newcomersofcv.org.