New YMCA early learning center to open

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley will open a new early childhood learning center in Conover in late September. Serving children aged 6 weeks old to 5 years old, the center will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The O. Leonard Moretz Foundation Early Learning Center will occupy a newly renovated building at 1104 Conover Blvd. East in Conover. The grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to attend to show support for families and the YMCA.

“We are excited about helping to meet the community’s need — the need of local families — with affordable quality early learning programs that prepare kids for a lifetime of learning,” said YMCA Executive Director Kara Cloninger.

The new YMCA early learning center is licensed by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and designed to meet the developmental needs of young children in a caring, structured environment. The 6,135-square-foot facility has six separate age-appropriate classrooms with lots of windows and natural light, a fenced outdoor play space, commercial kitchen that will provide 90,000 meals per year and the inclusion of universal design guidelines accommodating users with disabilities. By creating enhanced accommodations for families, the new center will provide 15 jobs.