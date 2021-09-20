New YMCA early learning center to open

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley will open a new early childhood learning center in Conover in late September. Serving children aged 6 weeks old to 5 years old, the center will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The O. Leonard Moretz Foundation Early Learning Center will occupy a newly renovated building at 1104 Conover Blvd. East in Conover. The grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to attend to show support for families and the YMCA.
“We are excited about helping to meet the community’s need — the need of local families — with affordable quality early learning programs that prepare kids for a lifetime of learning,” said YMCA Executive Director Kara Cloninger.
The new YMCA early learning center is licensed by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and designed to meet the developmental needs of young children in a caring, structured environment. The 6,135-square-foot facility has six separate age-appropriate classrooms with lots of windows and natural light, a fenced outdoor play space, commercial kitchen that will provide 90,000 meals per year and the inclusion of universal design guidelines accommodating users with disabilities. By creating enhanced accommodations for families, the new center will provide 15 jobs.
The development of the new O. Leonard Moretz Foundation Early Learning Center is included in the first phase of construction to modernize and expand the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s building portfolio.
The renovated YMCA program areas will address facility needs at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, the Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA and will position each YMCA to respond to future community challenges and opportunities. In order to make the changes necessary, the YMCA is seeking to fulfill an $8.6 million need through securing philanthropic support, endowment gifts, debt financing, partnership collaborations, asset reallocation and public grants.
To date, 148 donors have invested $6,557,000 in support of the Y’s mission, programs and services across its communities.
The center is currently accepting enrollment applications by contacting Dawn Wilson at 828-464-6251 or dawnw@ymcacv.org. You can learn more about the early learning programs at the YMCA website at www.ymcacv.org.
If interested in contributing to the YMCA's annual, capital and endowment initiatives, reach out to Gerry Knox, Fund Development Director of the YMCA, by email at gerryk@ymcacv.org or by calling 828-324-9622.