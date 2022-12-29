New Year's parties, tai chi classes and sensory friendly dinosaurs

New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala

The Family Guidance Center is hosting a 1920s-themed New Year’s party at Market on Main on Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to wear ‘20s attire. The dance floor will be open, and a silent auction will be held to benefit the Family Guidance Center.

The venue is at 335 Main Ave. SW in Hickory. The Shelby Rae Moore Band and Moose Entertainment will provide music to ring in the new year. The gala will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are available at fgcservices.com.

“Family Guidance Center is dedicated to restoring and improving the quality of life of anyone affected by personal hardships, domestic violence or sexual assault by providing professional counseling, supportive services and education,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

New Year’s concert at The Salvation Army

A New Year’s Eve concert will be held at The Salvation Army of Hickory on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

The Salvation Army is at 750 Third Ave. Place SE. The gospel concert is open to the public. The Parable of Christ, plus guest vocalist Brian Mauney, will be performing.

Tai chi classes in January

Beginner’s tai chi classes will be held at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library every Wednesday in January at 6:30 p.m. Diane Christensen, from the Highland Rec Center, will be guiding the classes.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. This program will be held indoors in the library’s meeting room.

Registration is not required for this program. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

Sensory hour with dinosaurs

The dinosaur exhibit at the Catawba Science Center has been a big hit, but some smaller guests or those sensitive to sensory input have not been able to enjoy them at their current sound and light level.

To accommodate these guests, the Catawba Science Center is introducing Sensory Friendly Hour. Sensory Friendly Hour is twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. in the Carpenter Hall.

During this time, the house lights be on so it will not be dark, and the animatronic dinosaurs will be turned off so they will not move or make noise. The only sound in the exhibit is a low-volume ambient soundtrack playing in the background.

The Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children. Admission includes access to both the main building and all its exhibits, including the aquarium and planetarium building and any planetarium shows scheduled for the day.

For more information about the Dinosaur Sensory Friendly Hour, visit catawbascience.org/carpenter-hall.