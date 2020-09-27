New wines honor Catawba County history

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winery at Catawba Farms released four new wines Saturday that pay tribute to Catawba County’s history.

The names of the four wines – Courthouse Cabernet, Murray’s Mill Chardonnay, Harper House Pinot Grigio and the Zin at the (Peacock) Inn Zinfandel – reference important historical sites in the county.

Winery co-owner Twyla Deese said the grapes for the wine are from Lake County, California, which the owners of the The Winery had visited.

The unfinished wine is brought to the Yadkin Valley, where winemakers from that region work with the Catawba winemaker to fine tune the wine, Deese said.

The winery should be ready to harvest its own grapes next year.

She said this was the first significant release for the winery since it opened in 2017. The winery ships to most states and has drawn customers from Charlotte and Statesville, Deese said.

“So we believe our market is more regional and again we’re trying to build an agritourism business here,” Deese said.

Saturday’s tasting brought people from as far away as South Carolina. Several of the people who came out for the unveiling gave positive reviews to the wine.