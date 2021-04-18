New volunteers sworn in as child advocates

HICKORY — The Catawba County Guardian ad Litem program welcomed six new volunteer child advocates on March 1. Jason Guyer, Robert Worsham, Amber Vega, Migon Drummond, Jamie Holtzclaw and Jess McLeod were sworn in by Judge Clifton H. Smith.

District Administrator Sydney Smith expressed appreciation for each of the new volunteers, saying, “Thank you to each of the volunteers who were sworn in. I know they will make a difference in the lives of the children they will advocate for.”

Volunteers for the Guardian ad Litem program serve as advocates for children in abuse and neglect court matters. Once sworn in Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates become officers of the court and serve as the eyes and ears of the judge. They are able to inform the judge of the needs of each child and to make best interest recommendations to the court.

Volunteers are integral to the program.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our organization," Sydney Smith said. "Without volunteers children do not have the voice in court they deserve and need to have.”

The need for additional volunteers remains.