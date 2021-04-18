New volunteers sworn in as child advocates

HICKORY — The Catawba County Guardian ad Litem program welcomed six new volunteer child advocates on March 1. Jason Guyer, Robert Worsham, Amber Vega, Migon Drummond, Jamie Holtzclaw and Jess McLeod were sworn in by Judge Clifton H. Smith.
District Administrator Sydney Smith expressed appreciation for each of the new volunteers, saying, “Thank you to each of the volunteers who were sworn in. I know they will make a difference in the lives of the children they will advocate for.”
Volunteers for the Guardian ad Litem program serve as advocates for children in abuse and neglect court matters. Once sworn in Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates become officers of the court and serve as the eyes and ears of the judge. They are able to inform the judge of the needs of each child and to make best interest recommendations to the court.
Volunteers are integral to the program.
“Volunteers are the backbone of our organization," Sydney Smith said. "Without volunteers children do not have the voice in court they deserve and need to have.”
The need for additional volunteers remains.
“April is child abuse prevention month," Sydney Smith said. "This month always magnifies the need for our community volunteers to be the voice for a child.” More than 200 children in Catawba County do not currently have a voice to speak for their needs in court.
There are no special education or experience requirements to become a volunteer child advocate. Anyone at least 18 years old, has a sincere concern about children and demonstrates sound character can volunteer.
Current volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds. Many volunteers work or attend school full-time and others are retired.
“One of the advantages of this volunteer opportunity is that it is flexible and can be worked into your routine," Sydney Smith said.
Volunteers receive training to prepare them for their role as child advocates. The program uses a team approach in which program staff and an attorney advocate work collaboratively to support each volunteer.
Anyone interested applying to become a Guardian Ad Litem volunteer or wanting more information can contact Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 extension 2, or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.
The next training for new volunteers, which will be conducted virtually, starts May 20.