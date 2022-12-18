New volunteer sworn in as child advocate

NEWTON — Warner Lawrence was sworn in on Nov. 7 as a NC Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate by Clifton H. Smith, District 25 Juvenile Court Judge.

An NC Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed by a District Court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services. Each volunteer teams with an NC GAL Attorney Advocate and is supported by a program supervisor.

Responsibilities held by NC Guardian ad Litem Child Advocates include empowering the voices of children, digging for details in the case, and making best interest recommendations in court on behalf of the child. Child advocates serve on a case until a safe permanent home is achieved for the child.

NC Guardian ad Litem volunteers are adults who come from diverse communities, cultures, and life and work experiences. While no experience is required, all child advocates share a sincere concern for the well-being of children.

Lawrence became interested in becoming a volunteer child advocate after witnessing the foster care process for himself. From it, he developed a desire to become “a voice for someone who can’t speak for themselves.”

“Volunteering is freeing," Lawrence said. "It’s a personal choice about what you do with your time versus working when you have to do your job.”

For more information about the NC Guardian Ad Litem program, contact Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 extension 2, or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.

The next training for new Guardian ad Litem volunteers in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties starts Jan. 19.