Frye Regional Medical Center now has an ultrasound system to supplement mammograms for women with dense breast tissue.

The automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) is a non-invasive examination but takes longer to complete, according to radiologist Maddalena Duarte.

Dense breast tissue can mask breast cancer in traditional mammograms, Duarte said, which makes searching for cancer, “like looking for a polar bear in a snow storm.” Ultrasound technology is more capable of screening through dense breast tissue, Duarte said.

Ultrasound examinations were traditionally performed by hand, with technicians using a small probe, Duarte said.

“They (technicians) were the ones making the diagnostic decision to show us (radiologists) something,” Duarte said. “But (ABUS) is capturing everything, so they just have to make sure they get a good image, they don’t really have to pick and choose what to show us.”

ABUS is not an alternative to mammograms, Duarte said, adding that mammograms are still the gold standard for detecting breast cancer.

Women who think an ultrasound will be easier than a mammogram will be disappointed, Duarte said. A screening with ABUS takes 15 minutes per breast and applies 15 pounds of pressure, she said. A mammogram applies 20 pounds of pressure but only lasts a few seconds.

ABUS takes three images of each breast and produces about 3,000 images total for radiologists to review, Duarte said. The process is time-consuming but worthwhile, she said.

“It always feels like a win when we find a small cancer before it can spread anywhere, and that’s what keeps us going,” Duarte said. “That’s what keeps us wanting to keep looking. Finding a small cancer will save a life.”