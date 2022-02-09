New story time series offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — Story time isn’t just for children. The Hickory Public Library is offering a new story time series focused on early literacy skills. This intergenerational story time is designed to engage children ages 3 to 5 and inform their families of how to cultivate essential early literacy skills while encouraging a love for reading.

Children 3-5 and their adults are invited to join La’Gentry Ross from the Children’s Resource Center and Catawba County Partnership for Children for the first Big Picture Story Time on Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Adults and their little ones are invited to join in the fun each Friday at 10 a.m. during February, March and April.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public