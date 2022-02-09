 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New story time series offered at Hickory library
0 Comments

New story time series offered at Hickory library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Story time isn’t just for children. The Hickory Public Library is offering a new story time series focused on early literacy skills. This intergenerational story time is designed to engage children ages 3 to 5 and inform their families of how to cultivate essential early literacy skills while encouraging a love for reading.

Children 3-5 and their adults are invited to join La’Gentry Ross from the Children’s Resource Center and Catawba County Partnership for Children for the first Big Picture Story Time on Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Adults and their little ones are invited to join in the fun each Friday at 10 a.m. during February, March and April.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials in Florida providing more pools and food to help manatees

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert