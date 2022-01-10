New Ridgeview library center offers employment resources; job fair planned for Feb. 8

Hickory residents looking for jobs have a new resource at their disposal at the Ridgeview library.

The first session of NCWorks’ Ridgeview Works advising center was held this week at the library, which is located at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.

The new center will allow job seekers to speak one-on-one with advisors during the weekly sessions on Wednesdays between 1 and 5 p.m. in the library’s group study room.

The center will be hosting a job fair at the library on Feb. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The idea for the center grew out of discussions community leaders had last year about equity and increasing opportunities for minority communities. Economic advancement and barriers to employment were major topics.

Wendy Johnson, the director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Workforce Development Board, said the center provides another venue for people to learn about the services available in the community.