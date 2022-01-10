New Ridgeview library center offers employment resources; job fair planned for Feb. 8

Hickory residents looking for jobs have a new resource at their disposal at the Ridgeview library.
The first session of NCWorks’ Ridgeview Works advising center was held this week at the library, which is located at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.
The new center will allow job seekers to speak one-on-one with advisors during the weekly sessions on Wednesdays between 1 and 5 p.m. in the library’s group study room.
The center will be hosting a job fair at the library on Feb. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.
The idea for the center grew out of discussions community leaders had last year about equity and increasing opportunities for minority communities. Economic advancement and barriers to employment were major topics.
Wendy Johnson, the director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Workforce Development Board, said the center provides another venue for people to learn about the services available in the community.
“I think a lot of times a lot of organizations — us included — rest on our laurels to think everybody already knows we exist and while they might know we exist, they probably don’t understand all the services that we provide,” Johnson said.
She specifically listed virtual workshops, information on job openings in the community, paid internships and a scholarship program that includes funding for needs like child care and transportation.
There is also the NextGen program aimed at helping people between the ages of 16 and 24 with educational needs.
She added that they are interested in getting feedback and working to collaborate with other organizations to fill gaps.
“It’s really hearing about what they need and if we can’t provide that who can we have to come in to partner with to be able to provide that because we’re certainly not all things to all people, but again they may tell us something we had not thought of,” Johnson said.
