New program honors supporters of museum

HICKORY — HMA Honors is a new annual recognition event that highlights members of the Hickory Museum of Art family who have continually gone the extra mile for North Carolina’s second oldest art museum.

Each year, new recipients of this distinction will be selected, and the program will pay tribute to their efforts across different areas of the institution. Honorees will be celebrated during a fun, themed event, and will receive permanent recognition in the museum’s Entrance gallery.

The 2022 inaugural HMA Honorees are Joann Wilfong and Pat Viles. Executive Director Jon Carfagno expressed, “It is impossible to calculate the impact of the kindness, enthusiasm, and support that Joann and Pat so generously give to North Carolina’s second oldest art museum. It is safe to say that we would not be where we are today without their enormous efforts on behalf of the institution and our team.”

Wilfong’s generosity and love for HMA has been a cornerstone of the museum for decades. A long-time friend of Paul Whitener and Mickey Whitener Coe, Wilfong is HMA’s longest-serving volunteer. She has served as HMA Board President and a board member, on HMA’s Collection Committee for over 30 years, is a charter member of guildHMA and cites the museum as her greatest passion outside of her family. When asked about her desire to work with Hickory Museum of Art, Wilfong said, “It’s just a part of my life, and it means so much to me to be a part of the experience. My life would not be complete without this museum.”

Viles is an international artist who has served as an HMA board member. She has held exhibitions of her artwork in HMA’s galleries over the years and is an active participant in HMA’s bi-monthly Coffee in the Coe events. Her kindness and generosity are reflective in her volunteerism and the ample baked goodies she supplies to the museum. She is passionate about HMA and would describe it to others as a gem. "What the museum does here affects the entire community," she said. "Art is very important. Museums are very important in the situations we face today. They are a place to learn about the past and the future. This museum is about love and sharing and participating. It changes your life.”

The inaugural HMA Honors event takes place Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $35, or $25 for HMA members. Contact HMA Development Manager, Lindsay Herrin, at lherrin@hickoryart.org or 828-327-8576, ext. 205 for ticket details.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. Today, the museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as education classes for all ages. Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.