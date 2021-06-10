New productions open this weekend at local community theaters, and more

New production opens at Hickory Community Theatre
An iconic piece of Broadway, “Evita” is a musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber that is filled with well-known numbers such as, “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires,” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”
“Evita” brings to life the rags-to-riches rise of Eva Peron, the first lady of Argentina. Set between 1934 and 1952, the Tony Award-winner for Best Musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.
Performances of “Evita” are Thursdays through Saturdays, June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, June 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
“Evita” is produced by Dr. George Clay III, DDS and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, Sunbelt Xpress, and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-21 season. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Goat cheese class offered at library on Saturday
Come learn how to make delicious cheese out of goat milk at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Dawn Mathews will demonstrate how to make chevre and brie. Then the class will whip up a batch of 30-minute mozzarella. Participants will get to sample some of the cheeses.
Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products and based in Lenoir. In 2009, she bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family.
The goat, Athena, had other ideas and promptly ate a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Dawn decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, Mathews and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm that they built for themselves while living in a camper.
This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500.
Green Room Community Theatre reopens Friday at full capacity
After 15 months of having to shift, pivot, and even cancel shows, the Green Room Community Theatre will open at 100% capacity on Friday.
The last show the theater performed with no restrictions was “The Odd Couple” in February 2020. The remainder of the 2019-20 season’s programming was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, the theater opened a limited season of virtual performances and productions with limited capacities.
Live theater will resume at full capacity on June 11 with the opening of “Steel Magnolias.” The play will be performed in the McCreary Theatre in the Old Post Office Playhouse, 10 South Main Ave., in Newton. Shows are set for June 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on June 13 and 20 at 3 p.m. The show is directed by David Townsend and produced by von Drehle Corporation.
Get your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60 and older), $14 for students (13 and older), and $8 for children age 12 and younger. All ticket prices include N.C. sales tax.
Can’t wait to buy your tickets? Purchase them online through the website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org. For more information, call 828-464-6583.