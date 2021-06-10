New productions open this weekend at local community theaters, and more

Come learn how to make delicious cheese out of goat milk at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Dawn Mathews will demonstrate how to make chevre and brie. Then the class will whip up a batch of 30-minute mozzarella. Participants will get to sample some of the cheeses.

Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products and based in Lenoir. In 2009, she bought a goat with thoughts of making delicious cheeses for her family.

The goat, Athena, had other ideas and promptly ate a bush that is toxic to goats. This required an antitoxin shot which rendered her milk undrinkable for 10 days. Dawn decided to make soap with the undrinkable milk. Since those days, Mathews and her family have moved from a half-acre microfarm to a 15-acre farm that they built for themselves while living in a camper.

This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500.

