New principals named for 2 Catawba County schools

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced two principal appointments for the upcoming school year for H.M. Arndt and Jacobs Fork middle schools. The school board recently confirmed these positions. The administrators will begin their new positions on July 1.

Chavis Sims will serve as the principal of H.M. Arndt Middle School. Sims is a passionate, innovative educator who has served in the district for several years, first as an English language arts/social studies teacher at Jacobs Fork Middle School and most recently as an assistant principal at St. Stephens Elementary School. Sims has also taught mathematics at the community college level.

As an educator, he believes that middle school is one of the most pivotal moments in a young person’s life. Sims completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Appalachian State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Sims and his family live in the St. Stephens community.

“I am extremely proud to represent the St. Stephens community at H.M. Arndt Middle School,” Sims said. “I look forward to leading our school community with zeal and passion. I am most excited about building bonds with students and their families, and I look forward to serving H.M. Arndt Middle School as we continue to impact the future.”

Aaron Joplin will serve as the principal of Jacobs Fork Middle School. Joplin currently serves as the executive director of the Northwest Learning Community in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, where he supports 28 schools.

He has previous experience serving in the human resources department at CMS. Prior to his time in CMS, Joplin served as assistant principal and principal at Grandview Middle School and principal at Sparta K-8.

He is originally from Caldwell County and will be returning to the area to be closer to family. Joplin has an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University and undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Carolina University. He and his wife, Rebecca, an educator, have two sons, Oliver and Arlo.

“I am very excited to join the faculty and staff of Jacobs Fork Middle, who have a history of providing a rigorous educational environment for students while encouraging their growth and development outside of the classroom,” said Joplin. “I am thrilled to be part of the Catawba County Schools team."

“We are excited about the addition of these new principals in Catawba County Schools," Stover said. “Mr. Sims has worked his way up through Catawba County Schools and has demonstrated outstanding leadership in and out of the classroom. Mr. Joplin, although new to Catawba County Schools, is no stranger to Catawba County. He has had the opportunity to lead in schools and at the central office level. His vast experience and passion for education will make him a great addition to our team.”