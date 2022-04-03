New principal named at Startown Elementary School

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced a new principal appointment for the upcoming school year. Jennifer Stodden was named principal of Startown Elementary School, effective July 1. The school board confirmed the position on March 28.

Stodden is currently the principal of H.M. Arndt Middle School where she has served since 2018. Before being named principal, she was the assistant principal at Arndt from 2014 to 2018. Stodden began her career with Catawba County Schools as a teacher at Blackburn Elementary in 2005.

“Mrs. Stodden has been a dynamic leader for our district while at Arndt Middle School," Stover said. “Her strong leadership attributes will allow our staff, students, and the community at Startown Elementary to continue to excel.”

Stodden received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the College of Saint Rose, Albany, New York, and her Masters in School Administration from Western Carolina University. She also holds National Board Certification in Early Adolescent English Language Arts.

“I have a service heart, and I find joy and passion in working with young people, families, and our school communities,” Stodden said. “We all have a common goal, and that is to grow our children academically, emotionally, and socially. I’m looking forward to building new relationships in my next chapter.”

Stodden and her husband of 31 years have three daughters.