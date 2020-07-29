New principal named at Banoak Elementary
0 comments

New principal named at Banoak Elementary

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools welcomes Leah Hayes as  the new principal of Banoak Elementary School.

Hayes has served as a hearing-impaired  teacher, a kindergarten teacher and is leaving Newton-Conover Middle School where she served  as an assistant principal. She was Newton-Conover City Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2015-16  and was the North Carolina Northwest Teacher of the Year in 2016-17. She will bring more than  20 years of public education service to Banoak Elementary.

Hayes’ leadership style  revolves around relationship building and service to others. She is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne  University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Deaf Education and Elementary  Education. She most recently earned a Master’s degree from High Point University in Educational  Leadership.   

Superintendent Matt Stover is excited that Hayes is joining Catawba County Schools. He  says “We are fortunate to have a distinguished educator join our team in CCS. Her family roots in  the Banoak community, her past educational success and her ability to develop relationships  make her the perfect candidate to serve as the principal of Banoak.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News