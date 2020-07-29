New principal named at Banoak Elementary

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools welcomes Leah Hayes as the new principal of Banoak Elementary School.
Hayes has served as a hearing-impaired teacher, a kindergarten teacher and is leaving Newton-Conover Middle School where she served as an assistant principal. She was Newton-Conover City Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2015-16 and was the North Carolina Northwest Teacher of the Year in 2016-17. She will bring more than 20 years of public education service to Banoak Elementary.
Hayes’ leadership style revolves around relationship building and service to others. She is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Deaf Education and Elementary Education. She most recently earned a Master’s degree from High Point University in Educational Leadership.
Superintendent Matt Stover is excited that Hayes is joining Catawba County Schools. He says “We are fortunate to have a distinguished educator join our team in CCS. Her family roots in the Banoak community, her past educational success and her ability to develop relationships make her the perfect candidate to serve as the principal of Banoak.”
