New principal announced for Viewmont Elementary

HICKORY — Jamie Ammons Curtis has been named as the new principal of Viewmont Elementary School, effective Tuesday, Aug. 2. Curtis replaces Jeff Hodakowski who was recently promoted to serve as the HPS Director of Accountability and Testing.

A native of Bethlehem in Alexander County, Curtis is actually a product of Hickory Public Schools since her enrollment at Viewmont Elementary, starting with the third grade. She continued her education at Grandview Middle and graduated from Hickory High School.

Following her education with Hickory Public Schools, Curtis earned her associate’s degree at Caldwell Community College before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a concentration in English. She later earned her Master of Education (middle grades) through the NC TEACH program, studying at both Lenoir-Rhyne University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Additionally, Curtis earned Administrative Leadership Certification from Appalachian State University.

While attending graduate school, Curtis served West Alexander Middle School as an English language arts (ELA) and social studies teacher, earning National Board Certification, recognized as the gold standard for teacher certification. During her tenure with West Alexander Middle, Curtis also served as instructional coach and as assistant principal.

Most recently, Curtis was selected as the lead coach for curriculum for the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) for all secondary schools (middle and high school) with Alexander County Schools.

“I am sincerely excited for this new opportunity at Viewmont Elementary School," Curtis said. "I will always maintain my wonderful relationships in Alexander County Schools, but I look forward to building new relationships here at Hickory Public Schools. It’s amazing that I am returning to lead as principal of Viewmont, the school where I began my education with HPS. I feel as though I am returning to my academic roots with exceptional opportunities to embrace a diverse culture. I possess an open heart for all students."

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Curtis to Viewmont Elementary School," said HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor. "Her passion for curriculum and her experience with instructional coaching will provide an advantage in leading the faculty and students. We wish Ms. Curtis and her Viewmont team the very best in the new school year."

Curtis and her husband, Jason Curtis, were childhood friends at Viewmont Elementary. They are the parents of three children. The Curtis family enjoys spending time with their three dogs and cat, in addition to outdoor activities. Jamie Curtis also enjoys spending free time with her best friend, her mother, Dora Ammons of Bethlehem. The Curtis family is active with their church, Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, where Jamie Curtis serves as the director of Christian education for the church council.