New principal announced for Longview Elementary School

“Longview Elementary has a mission that reads, Excellence Every Day, the Longview Way, and I could not be more excited to be selected as the new principal who gets to lead this journey of continued excellence with the staff and students,” said Johnson.

“My passion in education is to make sure that we are shaping young people to have strong character, and we afford every single student the opportunity to demonstrate growth and success in academics.

“Additionally, I want every student to be able to develop an enthusiasm for learning, have the ability to be independent thinkers and problem solvers, and have respect for themselves and others. As principal, I will lead Longview Elementary School to these types of student successes by nurturing strong and positive relationships with staff, students, families, and the community,” said Johnson.

“My focus moving forward is to meet staff and students where they are and collaborate with them to help elevate them to higher levels of greatness. I look forward to meeting my new Longview family and I am excited to be making Hickory my home.”