New principal announced for Longview Elementary School

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools has announced the selection of Andrea Johnson as the new principal of Longview Elementary School.
Johnson, who will be moving to Hickory from Orlando, Florida, to be with family, possesses a substantial resume indicating educational leadership on several levels. She is currently serving as the assistant principal of a Title 1 elementary school in Orange County, Florida.
Johnson will replace Judy Jolly, who is retiring this year.
“It goes without saying that the changes with public school education and the learning loss for some of the most fragile students during this past year (with COVID) has certainly impacted the work we do as educators,” said Johnson.
“I have been able to assist teachers with learning how to provide high-quality instruction to students in-person and students who are learning from home at the same time. I have addressed the needs of teachers who are unfamiliar with technology and have helped them to enhance their teaching strategies.
“Additionally, I have developed teachers’ understanding of what it takes to measure student success in the classroom and how to address learning loss and learning gaps for all students, including those with special needs and language barriers. I have also led the charge on addressing the social-emotional impact of these difficult times for both staff and students.
“I take pride in being able to establish trusting relationships with my staff and with the community. I am very involved with after-school events and I have been able to establish myself as a dependable and caring school leader. I consistently assist parents regarding their child at school and I have an open-door policy so that my leadership is transparent,” said Johnson.
Leading as the assistant principal at Eagle’s Nest Elementary School, Johnson supports teachers with digital platforms, distant learning initiatives, Professional Learning Communities and data meetings, and she provides teachers with job-embedded professional development and coaching.
She monitors school interventions, provides master schedules, and among many other duties, monitors parent/family engagement activities.
Prior to serving Eagle’s Nest, Johnson was the administrative dean for Conway Middle School and instructional math coach serving multiple schools from elementary to high school.
She also served as an elementary reading teacher for the Boys & Girls Club, providing professional development to educators regarding social awareness and cultural diversity.
With both a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida, Johnson is certified with a NC School Administrator Principal License as well certification with NC Mathematics (6-9) and NC Elementary Education (K-6).
“Longview Elementary has a mission that reads, Excellence Every Day, the Longview Way, and I could not be more excited to be selected as the new principal who gets to lead this journey of continued excellence with the staff and students,” said Johnson.
“My passion in education is to make sure that we are shaping young people to have strong character, and we afford every single student the opportunity to demonstrate growth and success in academics.
“Additionally, I want every student to be able to develop an enthusiasm for learning, have the ability to be independent thinkers and problem solvers, and have respect for themselves and others. As principal, I will lead Longview Elementary School to these types of student successes by nurturing strong and positive relationships with staff, students, families, and the community,” said Johnson.
“My focus moving forward is to meet staff and students where they are and collaborate with them to help elevate them to higher levels of greatness. I look forward to meeting my new Longview family and I am excited to be making Hickory my home.”
“Andrea Johnson clearly has a passion for teaching — she was even named Central Florida’s Teacher of the Year in 2005 by a local radio station,” said Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell. “What truly stands out in Ms. Johnson is her energetic desire to help transform schools through active reading intervention programs, increasing teacher retention, and playing a pivotal role in developing the professional growth for faculty and staff. She is very familiar with analyzing school data and providing actionable feedback to teachers based on both the student data and classroom observations.