New principal announced for Jenkins Elementary

HICKORY — Allison Johnson has been named as the new principal of Jenkins Elementary School. Johnson replaces Calandra Davis who accepted a position with another district.

Johnson, who has served public education since 2002, served as assistant principal for both Jenkins and Oakwood elementary schools for the past three years. Previously, she served as assistant principal for Longview Elementary and Southwest Primary, also for three years.

Johnson started with Hickory Public Schools as a classroom teacher at Longview Elementary and she also served as a classroom teacher in Wilkes County Schools from 2002 to 2015.

Johnson believes in collaboration and teamwork among all colleagues to provide the optimal opportunity for every student.

“I am committed to achieving a common goal of success for students, school, and community," Johnson said. "I also believe in effective communication — conveying a strong work ethic and dedication to education. I strive to create trust and loyalty with the adults in the school setting through an open-door policy. It’s important to create a lifelong love of learning in the children of whom I serve. I am passionate about the safety, education and future of the students of Jenkins and I am confident that the 2022-2023 school year is going to be fantastic, together. I am eager to work closely with the staff and community to ensure the school’s success."

According to HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor, Johnson’s experience in serving as assistant principal at Jenkins provided her an edge in selection.

“Ms. Johnson is certainly qualified but the relationships she has developed during her time at Jenkins will help to make for a smooth transition in kicking-off the new school year,” said Taylor.

With a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, Johnson also earned a Master of Science in elementary education in addition to School Leadership Certification, all from Appalachian State University.

Johnson and her husband are the parents of two children, ages 10 and 13. In her spare time, she enjoys family time with their dog — Jake, watching superhero movies (a theme used at Jenkins), gardening, reading, and working out. Johnson begins her new role as principal of Jenkins Elementary on Aug. 1.