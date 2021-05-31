New principal announced for Grandview Middle School

“We congratulate Dr. Corlew upon his selection and wish him the very best in serving as the new principal of Grandview Middle School!” said Adell. “We all welcome Dr. Corlew to the home of the Grandview Eagles and Hickory Public Schools!”

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools has announced the selection of Tyrone L. Corlew Sr. as the new principal of Grandview Middle School.

Corlew, a lifelong educator and administrator, brings a wealth of professional knowledge and essential leadership to the staff and students of Grandview. Corlew will replace Jennifer Griffin, who has accepted another position in education.

“For more than 20 years, I have been on a journey to become a principal,” said Corlew. “I am grateful for the experiences I gained and enjoyed while serving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.”

A committed administrator, Corlew currently serves as the assistant principal for Wilson STEM Academy. He worked directly with the principal to open Wilson STEM Academy for 515 middle school students. As the lead administrator for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams, Corlew facilitated all grade level team meetings while organizing Professional Learning Communities (PLC) for thorough evaluation of data analysis and best practices. Additionally, he has strategically scheduled all students and their course load using data for honors, standard plus, exceptional children, English as a Second Language (ESL) and inclusion.

Corlew previously served as assistant principal of David Butler High School. Starting in 2012, while with Butler High, Corlew implemented Professional Learning Communities with the biology, career technical education (CTE), physical education, and JROTC departments and he facilitated the school-wide goal of increasing technology in each department.

With a focus on data-driven instruction and strategic planning, Corlew was responsible for leading data analysis to tightly align with content standards, reflecting the success of data-driven instruction (DDI).

“In the first semester of implementing DDI, our team increased proficiency 18 points from 63% to 81%. Working with teachers individually helps to identify strategies and plans for growth, with the goal of celebrating achievement,” said Corlew.

Prior leadership roles include serving as the dean of students for West Mecklenburg High School and dean of students for Wilson Middle School. Additionally, Corlew has served as the athletic director and a head coach for football, basketball and track. He is a former instructor for health/physical education and exceptional children.

Additional leadership opportunities include serving as the site administrator for the summer school for both Butler High and West Mecklenburg High as well as serving as Intervention Program leader and chairman of Positive Behavior Intervention and Support.

Corlew is well-known for his achievements in leading school proficiency, ensuring that his staff applies the policies and procedures to align with the educational requirements for Exceptional Children and English Language Learners, and providing 100 percent each day in support of excellence for all students.

“I admit that I am enthusiastic, motivated, and determined to lead Grandview Middle School to be one of the top performing schools in the state of North Carolina. Together, we will assemble a community of 21st century learning that will rival any middle school in NC. Quality teaching and learning will be our priority. Building relationships with our students will provide the 'why' we do the work we do. Teamwork will allow us to accomplish the goals that we set out to accomplish from year to year, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Corlew earned both his Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership and his Master of Arts in Education Administration and Supervision from University of Phoenix. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Johnson C. Smith University.

“Dr. Corlew is a passionate educator who brings the practice of student engagement and rigor to Grandview Middle School,” said Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell. “He has an impressive history of developing positive learning environments and he communicates regularly with all stakeholders. With his significant leadership skills and expertise in developing school improvement plans, Dr. Corlew is an outstanding fit for Grandview Middle School. His knowledge of secondary education is extensive — which will complement elevated goal-setting for all staff and students.

“We congratulate Dr. Corlew upon his selection and wish him the very best in serving as the new principal of Grandview Middle School,” said Adell. “We all welcome Dr. Corlew to the home of the Grandview Eagles and Hickory Public Schools."

Corlew will begin his new position effective July 1.