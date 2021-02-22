New painting classes planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — Painting classes with instructor Heather Friday will begin on Tuesday, March 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. This class is for the beginner and the experienced artist ages high school through adult.

Class instruction will include various techniques using the participants' choice of either oil or acrylic paint.

Emphasis will be place on improving painting skills, brush control, color mixing, composition, and the use of various surfaces. Individual creativity and expression will be encouraged. Instruction will be on an individual basis to meet each artist at their skill level with the intent of improving technique and understanding of various aspects of color theory, composition, painting techniques, drawing, etc. Each student is asked to bring their own materials, as well as choose their own subject matter. Friday will instruct individually.

Cost for the six-week series is $50 for Friends and $55 for nonmembers. To register, call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. Class size is limited to allow for social distancing. Prepayment will be required. Safety protocol will be in place.