New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road

Bringing the hotel to Comfort Inn standards means all-new paint inside and out, new furniture, new electronics and new staff. There have been hurdles in the transition — furniture is on backorder, paint is hard to get because of shortages, limited microchip supply caused shortages and price hikes in TVs and the management team of the hotel left when the Patels bought the business. They’ve been working to re-build the staff from the ground up, to prepare for the transition to Comfort Inn, which the family hopes to complete in the fall.

Already the hotel has new paint, new flooring and more staff. The hotel currently employs about 25 people, twice as many as when the Patels bought it.

The family also plans to turn 48 rooms into Mainstay Suites — hotel rooms for long-term stays. The transition to Mainstay Suites will require more construction and time. Ravi Patel hopes the nearby hospital and other business travel will fill those suites once they’re complete.

The remaining 90 rooms will be short-term rooms.

The hotel has an empty restaurant space that the Patels hope to fill soon. They are looking for possible restaurant owners to open in the space.

COVID-19 has been a challenge. It’s caused delays on renovations and increased costs for the upgrades, Ravi Patel said. He hopes once the upgrades are complete the hotel will see business boom to make their time and effort worthwhile.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.