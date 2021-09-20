New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road

For the Patels, running a hotel is a family affair.
Bharat and Daxa Patel have decades of hotel-ownership experience. They started in 1987 with a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, Bharat Patel said. Son, Ravi Patel, grew up in the hotels.
“When he was young he was passing the keys to guests at the front desk,” Daxa Patel said.
Most recently, the Patels ran a hotel in Lumberton, North Carolina — until frequent issues with flooding put too much stress on them.
With no intention of leaving the hospitality business behind, the family went in search of a new hotel to buy. They found the La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road off Interstate 40 in Conover — a large, yellow hotel with hundreds of rooms. The Patels bought the hotel in March with plans to invest their life savings into turning the hotel into a higher-quality Comfort Inn and Mainstay Suites.
“We put all our savings and everything in — we’re hoping high,” Daxa Patel said.
Ravi Patel is leading the effort, so Daxa and Bharat Patel can retire when they’re ready. Ravi Patel’s girlfriend Barbara Gilstrap is the assistant general manager of the hotel.
Until it is transitioned to Comfort Inn, the hotel is open under the name Hickory Inn.
Bringing the hotel to Comfort Inn standards means all-new paint inside and out, new furniture, new electronics and new staff. There have been hurdles in the transition — furniture is on backorder, paint is hard to get because of shortages, limited microchip supply caused shortages and price hikes in TVs and the management team of the hotel left when the Patels bought the business. They’ve been working to re-build the staff from the ground up, to prepare for the transition to Comfort Inn, which the family hopes to complete in the fall.
Already the hotel has new paint, new flooring and more staff. The hotel currently employs about 25 people, twice as many as when the Patels bought it.
The family also plans to turn 48 rooms into Mainstay Suites — hotel rooms for long-term stays. The transition to Mainstay Suites will require more construction and time. Ravi Patel hopes the nearby hospital and other business travel will fill those suites once they’re complete.
The remaining 90 rooms will be short-term rooms.
The hotel has an empty restaurant space that the Patels hope to fill soon. They are looking for possible restaurant owners to open in the space.
COVID-19 has been a challenge. It’s caused delays on renovations and increased costs for the upgrades, Ravi Patel said. He hopes once the upgrades are complete the hotel will see business boom to make their time and effort worthwhile.