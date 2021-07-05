New mural in Newton reflects town's history and popular locations

A new mural in Newton is currently being painted that reflects popular locations in the city as well as the city’s history.

The mural is painted on the side of the Callahan’s Café in Newton on North College Avenue. It is 110 feet long and 25 feet tall.

The mural is funded by the Newton Public Art Commission and cost $15,125, according to Alex Frick, public information officer for the City of Newton.

“A lot of people have been out taking photos,” Frick said. “Anytime you have a big blank canvas and you can fill it with a great piece of public art, people get excited about it.”

The mural is being painted by artist Eron Hare. He is from Brevard and traveled through the state painting murals. He travels in what appears to be a former school bus that has been converted into a tiny mobile home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most of my personal work is in North Carolina, but I lived in New York City for five years and that’s kind of how I got started doing murals,” Hare said.

Hare considered the local perspective when designing the art piece and took advice from the art committee.

The mural spells out Newton with scenes of and about the city inside each letter.