New martial arts school opens

HICKORY — Samurai Institute, a martial arts and self-defense school specializing in classical Japanese martial arts and science, has opened in Foothills Gymnastics in Hickory. In addition to self-defense training, Samurai Institute also features classes in Japanese swordsmanship as well as aikido and all arts related to the samurai culture of ancient Japan.

Samurai Institute is owned and operated by Pete Nappier, who is a native of Hickory. He worked in the furniture industry for 38 years and studied martial art for more than 50 years. Nappier was one of the first aikido instructors to begin teaching children aikido principles and developed a working curriculum to help children in all aspects of their lives. He has consistently studied and progressed to the rank of ninth dan black belt, the highest rank in North Carolina. He has taught in this field for over 47 years and has extensive experience in Japanese martial arts and personal security. Nappier also worked in bar and event security for over 20 years.