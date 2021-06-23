New LR official to serve as chief diversity officer

Lenoir-Rhyne University has hired Avery Staley as its first vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. In this new role, Staley will provide leadership and will be instrumental in planning and implementing DEI initiatives and will serve as LR’s chief diversity officer. Staley will begin his new role at the university on July 19.

Staley comes to Hickory from Livingstone College in Salisbury, where he has served the past six years in various administrative positions in human resources, corporate, foundation and governmental relations, HR compliance and as adviser to the president. In addition to his work in higher education, Staley has served as senior adviser and special counsel to former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Walter Dalton.

“I am very humbly excited to join the Lenoir-Rhyne family,” Staley said. “I would like to thank President Whitt, the board of trustees and the senior administration for this opportunity. At a time when diversity, equity and inclusion are rightfully on the national radar, LR has taken an intentional step toward addressing these issues. I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff and administrators to create a national model for DEI efforts.”