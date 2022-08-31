 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BAR RESCUE IN HICKORY

New look: Corner Pocket II's red brick exterior gets coat of paint during "Bar Rescue" update

Improvements are visible at Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill as the reality TV show “Bar Rescue” films at the Hickory bar.

A stress test was held Tuesday night at the bar on U.S. Highway 70 Southwest. People were invited to visit the bar so “Bar Rescue” host and restaurant consultant Jon Taffer could evaluate the bar.

Wednesday, renovations were underway. The red brick building was painted a blue-gray color. An old fan and a box for a new light fixture were piled out front. Tents and trucks were still set up behind the building.

The bar did not share an air date for the episode and could not answer any questions about the show, the establishment said in a Facebook message.

The show typically involves a renovation and other improvements on the bars featured. Taffer often gives tips on management and service. The improvement period takes a few days for cleaning, design and renovation.

After the makeover is complete, there is typically a second test in which people are again invited to visit the bar.

