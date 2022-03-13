New internet company begins laying cable in Hickory

A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.

MetroNet announced Thursday they are starting the process of installing their fiber optic cables in the Kenworth neighborhood.

John Autry, MetroNet’s marketing manager for North Carolina, said it likely will not be until this fall that the first customers in Hickory will be able to get the service.

In addition to Hickory, the company will also be adding its services in parts of Mountain View and Newton. The company anticipates taking two to two and a half years to build out their network and Autry said construction may be going on in different places at the same time.

MetroNet boasts of the reliability of its fiber network, the lack of data caps and the symmetrical data stream that always users to upload and download at the same speed.

Autry said the company’s current plans range from $40 a month for its 100 megabit plan to $70 for its gigabit plan.

The company has not set up a retail shop in Hickory yet though they are considering the possibility.