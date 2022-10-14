New initiative designed to improve hypertension rates

HICKORY — Meeting people where they are is part of the American Heart Association’s guiding values, and because hypertension is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, a new initiative was launched with the Hickory Public Library to provide blood pressure cuffs and education for on-site self-monitoring.

Patrons at Ridgeview and Patrick Beaver Memorial Library branches can also check out the blood pressure cuffs and educational resources with clinical referrals.

Blood pressure kits can be checked out with a Hickory Public Library card for one week with two renewals. The kits contain a blood pressure cuff, instructions, literature about managing blood pressure, and a card to track blood pressure numbers. For those who do not have a Hickory Public Library card, there is an on-site-self-monitoring station available upstairs at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

More than 35% of adults in North Carolina have been told by a physician that they have high blood pressure, and one in three adults with hypertension do not even realize they have it.

Known as the silent killer, high blood pressure is one of the most common risk factors for stroke. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. If your results fall into this category, stick with heart-healthy habits like following a balanced diet and getting regular exercise. People with elevated blood pressure are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

For more information on high blood pressure and stroke, visit www.heart.org.