New HPD officers sworn in at ceremony

HICKORY — Family and friends attended the formal swearing in of five new officers to the Hickory Police Department recently at police headquarters.
Arturo Arriaga, a native of Marion, joined the Hickory Police Department in July of this year. “Hickory Police Department has a lot of opportunities to grow as a police officer and has a great relationship with the community,” Arriaga said on his new career with Hickory PD.
Cody Ausherman states, “I became a law enforcement officer because I want to help people and serve my community.”
Ausherman is a native of Kissimmee, Florida, and a graduate of Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies. Ausherman joined HPD in June after being previously employed with the Fayetteville Police Department for approximately five years.
Adam Gardner, a 15-year veteran of the United States Air Force, joins the Hickory Police Department with a Fire Science Associate Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.
Gardner believes, “Given the current climate in the nation regarding law enforcement, it is refreshing to see that the Hickory community supports HPD. I am very grateful for that.”
Andrew Osmer is a Hickory native with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College. Osmer and Gardner both joined HPD in January.
Appalachian State University graduate Jordon Sigmon begin his career with HPD in February. Sigmon obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from ASU and is a native of Conover.
“Working for the Hickory Police Department allows me to give back to my community. I am excited to give my all to those at HPD as well as the citizens of Hickory,“ Sigmon said.
