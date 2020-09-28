New HPD officers sworn in at ceremony

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Family and friends attended the formal swearing in of five new officers to the Hickory Police Department recently at police headquarters.

Arturo Arriaga, a native of Marion, joined the Hickory Police Department in July of this year. “Hickory Police Department has a lot of opportunities to grow as a police officer and has a great relationship with the community,” Arriaga said on his new career with Hickory PD.

Cody Ausherman states, “I became a law enforcement officer because I want to help people and serve my community.”

Ausherman is a native of Kissimmee, Florida, and a graduate of Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies. Ausherman joined HPD in June after being previously employed with the Fayetteville Police Department for approximately five years.

Adam Gardner, a 15-year veteran of the United States Air Force, joins the Hickory Police Department with a Fire Science Associate Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

Gardner believes, “Given the current climate in the nation regarding law enforcement, it is refreshing to see that the Hickory community supports HPD. I am very grateful for that.”