New hours announced for convenience center

HICKORY — Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The new weekend closure is being implemented to prevent contamination of recycling and dumping of garbage at the facility.

The Recycling Convenience Center is located next to C. Fred Hollar Fire Station (Station 2) at 1305 Ninth Ave. NE in Hickory and accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; cardboard; plastics No. 1 and No. 2; and mixed paper for recycling.

In addition to the Recycling Convenience Center on Ninth Avenue NE, the City of Hickory operates a second recycling drop-off center called the Solid Waste Transfer Station. This facility is located downtown at 1050 First Ave. SW and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; plastics No. 1 and No. 2; cardboard; used motor oil; and antifreeze.

Residents are reminded that there are specific guidelines that must be followed as to what can be recycled at these convenience centers. All items not listed on the posted information at the facility and on the city’s recycling web pages, including garbage and junk items, are not accepted at either of these facilities at any time.

“We encourage all citizens to read the recycling tips on the city’s website and be aware of what items can and cannot be recycled,” said Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine. “How well our residents follow the proper requirements will directly determine the future of recycling in Hickory.”

For more information about residential recycling in Hickory and recycling tips, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/residential-recycling or contact the Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.