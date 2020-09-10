New homeowners can apply to Habitat

HICKORY — Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.
Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Habitat will be hosting applicant information meetings (AIMs) on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to discuss its plans in the Ridgeview neighborhood. The meetings will be held in the parking lot of Morningstar Baptist Church (126 Fourth Ave. SW, Hickory). Applications will be available. Space is limited at the AIMs. Contact Habitat for Humanity at 828-679-3564 or 828-328-4663 ext. 312 to reserve a spot at one of these meetings. Child care will be unavailable.
If you are unable to attend an AIM, applications for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership program will be available online or at the Habitat offices (772 4th Street SW, Hickory) between Sept. 21 and Oct. 2. Applications must be mailed or returned to the Habitat offices by Oct. 9 before 4 p.m. The Habitat Homeowner Selection Committee hopes that those who have applied for the homeownership program in the past and were not selected will reapply for the program. The Selection Committee will be looking for those individuals interested in living in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory. Visit the Habitat website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org for more information.
Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley was founded in 1985, and is an ecumenical, Christian-based organization dedicated to the premise that everyone should have a safe and affordable place to live. Through engaging homebuyers as partners, Habitat seeks to build homes as well as strength, selfreliance, and stability. Habitat for Humanity considers applicants through a Homeowner Selection Committee, without discrimination of race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, national origin, or age.
