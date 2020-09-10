New homeowners can apply to Habitat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.

Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Habitat will be hosting applicant information meetings (AIMs) on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to discuss its plans in the Ridgeview neighborhood. The meetings will be held in the parking lot of Morningstar Baptist Church (126 Fourth Ave. SW, Hickory). Applications will be available. Space is limited at the AIMs. Contact Habitat for Humanity at 828-679-3564 or 828-328-4663 ext. 312 to reserve a spot at one of these meetings. Child care will be unavailable.