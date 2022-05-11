New gym focused on health and wellness opens in Hickory

Neo Trujillo sees the effects of poor health in his work as a physical therapist. After years of working on helping people through conditions caused by not taking care of themselves, Trujillo wanted to do something to prevent it.

His goal materialized as Guazo Fitness Plus, a new gym in Hickory that Trujillo opened in April with his wife, Laura. Through Guazo Fitness, Trujillo hopes to help prevent people from getting conditions like diabetes, osteoporosis and arthritis later in life.

“I’ve seen a lot of issues in people in the community,” he said. “I wanted to do more to prevent them, instead of treat them.”

Guazo Fitness is on U.S. Highway 70 Southwest, in the Midland Plaza shopping center. Trujillo hopes the location makes for easy access in an area where there aren’t many fitness offerings.

In the gym’s first two weeks, Guazo Fitness has gained about 100 members. Memberships cost from $15 to $30 per month, another attempt to keep the gym accessible, he said.

“This is a place for everyone — young and old, not just the young guys,” Trujillo said.

The opening process has been a long one. He quit his full-time physical therapy home health job in February 2021 to focus on the gym. In the summer of 2021, he and Laura found the location and began work on the building, adding new floors, bathrooms, an aerobic workout space and $300,000 of new gym equipment, Trujillo said.

Trujillo credits his wife with carrying the project along — taking care of managerial tasks and their four children while Trujillo built the gym and worked on weekends as an independent physical therapist.

“It’s been a challenge, but I couldn’t have done it without her,” he said.

Guazo Fitness is named after Trujillo’s hometown of Guantanamo, Cuba. Guantanamo is sometimes referred to as Guaso, Trujillo said. The added “Z” is Trujillo’s twist.

Trujillo moved to Miami at the age of 17, and enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school. He stayed in the military, studied physical therapy and ended up in North Carolina. In 2013, when he left the military, he and his wife ended up in Hickory.

“We love Hickory, and we see it as a growing city,” he said. “I see potential in this area and we want to be a part of it.”

Trujillo wants to help improve the health of the community as a whole, he said. The gym will have in-house health services for members, like a monthly class from a dietitian, but Trujillo also plans to try to run community-wide campaigns against smoking or alcohol abuse.

“We want people to see the effects of smoking or other things,” he said. “You have to see what I’ve seen to know if you take care of your body and don’t abuse your body, you lead a much better life. It’s sad to see people get to their 60s and 70s and struggle to survive.”

Trujillo said he has more plans for growth at the gym and room to add on if the need arises, and he said he’s hopeful it will.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.