New fitness studio opens in Bethlehem

BEATS Barre and Bike is now open in Bethlehem.
The fitness studio is located at 9469-B NC Highway 127 in the Bethlehem Village Shopping Center next door to the ABC Store.
According to BEAT’s website, www.beatsbarreandbike.com, classes for the upcoming week are open for booking every Sunday at 5 p.m.
Barre classes are 45 minutes of high-intensity, low-impact, full-body workouts powered by a playlist of upbeat tunes. Using a combination of ballet-inspired movements with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga, and strength training, clients will lengthen, tone, and strengthen their muscles with every pulse.
Bike classes are 45 minutes of rhythm-based indoor cycling set to favorite tunes that leave clients energized and inspired. Never mounted an indoor bike and nervous? There are beginners in almost every class. Arrive 15 minutes early and a highly-skilled instructor will help you set up for your ride. You control the pedal speed and resistance. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.
Owner Megan Medlin encourages all fitness levels to bike and barre at BEATS. “You don’t have to be fit to fit in at BEATS Barre and Bike,” says Medlin. “Leave the excuses at home and enter our no judgment zone.”
Raised in Alexander County, Medlin moved to Boone where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Appalachian State University. After college, she and her husband, Ben, of Shaggy’s Good Buys, moved to High Point. The Medlins wanted to move back to Alexander County shortly after their daughter was born to be closer to family. Bettering their community is a goal of the Medlins.
Medlin began many fitness training programs and now holds certifications in Group Exercise, Certified Personal Trainer, and is certified in both American Barre Technique and Spinning Instructor. She hopes to bring new light to fitness in this area.
“Fitness isn’t only about improving one’s physical appearance, but rather also recognizing that one’s mental health should be considered a benefit of physical activity. When we move, we feel better,” said Medlin.
Classes are booked through www.beatsbarreandbike.com or by downloading the BEATS Barre + Bike app available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Clients must create an account, purchase a series, and book classes from the website or app.
Contactless check-in is in place, mats and bikes are socially distanced, and there is no shared equipment in the studio. Sanitization is completed before, during, and after each class to ensure the studio is kept as clean as possible. Masks are required for check-in and may be removed when clients reach their mat or bike. New client special of three classes for $30 allows clients to try three class times, instructors, and both barre and bike.
For more information, contact 828-598-0533, visit the website www.beatsbarreandbike.com, or stop by the studio. Stay up-to-date by following their social media accounts: Instagram - @beatsbarreandbike and Facebook - www.facebook.com/BEATSBarreandbike.
