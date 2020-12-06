New fitness studio opens in Bethlehem

BEATS Barre and Bike is now open in Bethlehem.

The fitness studio is located at 9469-B NC Highway 127 in the Bethlehem Village Shopping Center next door to the ABC Store.

According to BEAT’s website, www.beatsbarreandbike.com, classes for the upcoming week are open for booking every Sunday at 5 p.m.

Barre classes are 45 minutes of high-intensity, low-impact, full-body workouts powered by a playlist of upbeat tunes. Using a combination of ballet-inspired movements with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga, and strength training, clients will lengthen, tone, and strengthen their muscles with every pulse.

Bike classes are 45 minutes of rhythm-based indoor cycling set to favorite tunes that leave clients energized and inspired. Never mounted an indoor bike and nervous? There are beginners in almost every class. Arrive 15 minutes early and a highly-skilled instructor will help you set up for your ride. You control the pedal speed and resistance. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

Owner Megan Medlin encourages all fitness levels to bike and barre at BEATS. “You don’t have to be fit to fit in at BEATS Barre and Bike,” says Medlin. “Leave the excuses at home and enter our no judgment zone.”