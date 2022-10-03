New fire truck will be based at Station No. 5

HICKORY — The city of Hickory has received a new fire truck. The Smeal/Spartan Custom Fire/Rescue Pumper replaces a 2003 General Fire Apparatus Spartan Pumper, which will be placed in reserve status for the next several years.

The cost for the new apparatus was $647,415. The city received a discount of $10,765 for pre-paying a portion of the purchase price. The apparatus was purchased through Atlantic Coast Fire Trucks, LLC.

Safety during response and at the scene is essential. The apparatus features intakes on both sides and all discharges come off the front or rear. This provides more efficient and safe operations for the crew and apparatus operator.

The apparatus has the latest in light emitting diode (LED) emergency lighting and reflective stripping that is critical during night operations. As the apparatus approaches the scene, exterior brow mounted scene lighting can be turned on from inside the cab illuminating the front, left side and right side of the apparatus. This feature provides initial high intensity lighting at the scene of an auto accident, to aid in locating a numerical address or lighting the surrounding area at a structure fire

Vehicles approaching the rear of the apparatus will see quite a change from the normal vehicle marker and tail lighting system mandated by federal highway requirements. The entire rear section of the apparatus has been covered with diagonal highly reflective red and yellow chevron striping that adds substantial warning and safety illumination when vehicle lights shine upon the striping. Firefighters working at the rear of the apparatus will now become more visible.

The apparatus features a Fire Research Corporation inView 360 Camera system. This around-vehicle monitoring system eliminates blind spots by giving drivers a real-time, 360-degree view around the apparatus. The system increases visibility around the apparatus while also providing increased safety.

The new apparatus, Engine No. 5, is built on a Spartan custom chassis, powered by a 450-horsepower Cummins diesel engine and an Allison five-speed automatic transmission. The cab features a fully enclosed four-door cab. Smeal Fire Apparatus installed the fire rescue body, consisting of hydraulic ladder rack, and equipment storage compartments for hose, rescue equipment. The front bumper has been designed to carry three pieces of vehicle extrication equipment.

The apparatus body has 750 gallon water tank and a 1,500-gallon-per-minute, single-stage Waterous fire pump with 6-inch master intake valves, providing the capability to draft or relay water. There is an inline foam eductor on the front discharge to provide rapid deployment for foam application at auto accidents or vehicle fires. The pumper also contains a hydraulic powered 6,000-watt generator to power emergency scene lighting equipment.

The apparatus design mirrors other apparatus in the fire department fleet, which allows firefighters to rely on muscle memory for daily operations and maintenance efficiency for the Fire Maintenance Division.

Engine No. 5 will be stationed at Fire Station No. 5 located at 1425 21st Street Drive SE.