New family-owned Latino restaurant in Newton offers unique snacks

Blessed Sabor Latino is a family-owned bakery in Newton that offers sweet and savory Mexican snacks.

Ricky Elisea, 18, said that the favorite sweet among customers since the bakery opened in April has been the “fresas con crema,” which is strawberries and cream. Twenty-year-old Katia Elisea’s personal favorite sweet is the “chocoflan,” which alternates different flavors.

The savory menu items include esquites with hot Cheetos, chicharon, and “pepinos locos,” which are spicy cucumbers.

Katia explained why Blessed Sabor Latino is so unique to the Catawba County area. “Everything we do is homemade,” she said. “We’ve seen people that have the Mexican snacks, but they don’t have the desserts.” All of the baking is done by Lina Elisea, the mother of Katia and Ricky.

The bakery opened April 1 and is located on U.S. Highway 70, across from Hickory Motor Speedway.

The Elisea family spent nine months fixing up a former car dealership across from the Hickory Motor Speedway. “We took before pictures and now that we look back, there’s a huge difference in everything,” said Katia.

The challenging part was being able to agree on things as a family. “We all had different ideas, but we all tried to compromise,” said Katia.

Katia Elisea said the restaurant offers traditional Mexican snacks but the name “Blessed Sabor Latino” is welcoming to all Latino communities.

Katia explained that the family started making sweets and had people over to their home to try them. After they received so much positive feedback, the family became inspired to start their restaurant.

The Elisea family said they have been pleased with the amount of support they’ve gotten from the community.

Hours

Tuesday: noon-9 p.m.

Wednesday: noon-9 p.m.

Thursday: noon-6 p.m.

Friday: noon-9 p.m.

Saturday: noon-9 p.m.

Sunday: 4-9 p.m..

