New educational park coming to Valdese

VALDESE — A new educational park is coming to Valdese thanks to the efforts of Foundation Forward Inc. of Burke County, working with the Town of Valdese and other local organizations.

Excavation began at the end of January to clear a space on Main Street for an educational, historic, and patriotic destination where area residents can receive a hands-on learning experience in national, state, and local history and civics. This interactive area will include replicas of the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights, collectively known as the Charters of Freedom. There will be statues to recognize the founding fathers who played vital roles in education and leadership during the early days of the nation. These are Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Adams, and George Washington. The park will also feature areas to learn about state and local history, honor veterans and the military, and celebrate our diverse culture as Americans.

There will be a ceremonial ground breaking on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. This will launch the first phase of the project, which includes the Charters of Freedom setting, one additional educational setting, four of the life-size statues, and several park benches. The public is invited to attend this event. Masks and social distancing are required.