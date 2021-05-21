New ECCCM leader motivated to help others

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meeting clients, serving the community and seeing the results of their program keeps her motivated in her work, Manning said.

As executive director, Manning plans to carry on and improve on programs put in place by Silber. Her first focus is on the nonprofit’s coaching program, which helps clients get back on their feet and stay there. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization quickly switched the coaching to virtual appointments, but the transition wasn’t perfect because it had to be done so quickly, Manning said.

“I want to improve that more,” she said. “We did it real fast and did what we could at the time but now I’m focused on improving that process.”

Virtual aspects of the nonprofit and the coaching program are here to stay, Manning said, so she wants to make it easy and accessible for clients while still serving them at the same levels.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning, Manning expects ECCCM will continue to serve clients struggling with fallout from the pandemic for many months to come. As moratoriums on evictions lift and government aid recedes, ECCCM is planning for an increase in demand for their services, Manning said.

Taking the helm to lead ECCCM through that will be a challenge, but one Manning is ready for, she said.