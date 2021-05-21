New ECCCM leader motivated to help others

Kristal Manning is stepping into the executive director position at Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry with 10 years of experience with the organization.
Manning is taking over after the Rev. Robert Silber, who will officially retire on May 31. Manning’s tenure begins June 1. Before this, Manning served as assistant director of ECCCM for five years and as an administrative assistant for five years before that. Manning hopes to spend the remainder of her career as executive director, she said.
“I’m honored to follow Bob’s footsteps and lead the agency,” she said. “Now I plan to retire here.”
Manning was drawn to ECCCM 10 years ago while working in banking, she said. She’d always had the desire to help others.
“Even in banking, people would come in with issues with their account and I was always wanting to help,” she said.
When a friend introduced her to ECCCM, Manning became interested in working there. She kept a watch on their job listings, and when an assistant job opened up she took it. She later moved into the assistant director role as she became more invested in the organization.What kept her there was the nonprofit’s goal to help others and keep them from falling back into poverty.
“I love the mission of a hand up, not just a hand out,” Manning said. “Our goal is to help people get back on their feet … not just Band-Aid the problem.”
Meeting clients, serving the community and seeing the results of their program keeps her motivated in her work, Manning said.
As executive director, Manning plans to carry on and improve on programs put in place by Silber. Her first focus is on the nonprofit’s coaching program, which helps clients get back on their feet and stay there. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization quickly switched the coaching to virtual appointments, but the transition wasn’t perfect because it had to be done so quickly, Manning said.
“I want to improve that more,” she said. “We did it real fast and did what we could at the time but now I’m focused on improving that process.”
Virtual aspects of the nonprofit and the coaching program are here to stay, Manning said, so she wants to make it easy and accessible for clients while still serving them at the same levels.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning, Manning expects ECCCM will continue to serve clients struggling with fallout from the pandemic for many months to come. As moratoriums on evictions lift and government aid recedes, ECCCM is planning for an increase in demand for their services, Manning said.
Taking the helm to lead ECCCM through that will be a challenge, but one Manning is ready for, she said.
Manning hopes her background in finance and banking, as well as her years with the organization, will help her be a strong leader.