New docent program seeks volunteers for 2023

MORGANTON — The Exploring Joara Foundation is inviting all interested persons to join its new docent program. Participants will be provided docent training and education so they can confidently share the story of the Berry site, Joara, and Fort San Juan through programs for school groups and the public. No previous background or experience is necessary.

Exploring Joara Foundation is looking for enthusiastic lifelong learners interested in ensuring the organization delivers the best possible programs and experiences.

David Moore, archeologist at Warren Wilson College, will lead the program, preparing docents through several educational sessions beginning in February and ending in April. Information is posted on the website, exploringjoara.org or by email request to: ed@exploringjoara.org.

Becoming an Exploring Joara Foundation docent is an opportunity to work with a diverse community, teaching about a rich historic past through hands-on archaeological experiences, guided tours, and educational programs.

More than 30 years of archaeological research at the Berry site has brought to light a poorly known part of Native American history and the history of the early American colonial frontier.

The Berry site is the location of the previously undiscovered 16th-century Native American town of Joara and the location of Fort San Juan.

Established in 1567 by Spanish colonizers under Capt. Juan Pardo, Fort San Juan represents the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 18 years before the English landed at Roanoke and 40 years before the founding of Jamestown. Exploring Joara Foundation is dedicated to telling the story of regional Native Americans as well as that of Fort San Juan.

The Exploring Joara Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2009 to promote regional archaeology and history through public education and active volunteer archaeological experiences.

The founding of Exploring Joara Foundation was inspired by the archaeological excavations at the Berry site led by archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, Tulane University, the University of Michigan, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Since 2009, Exploring Joara Foundation volunteers and staff have presented public programs to nearly 30,000 people, met with school groups and visitors at the Berry site, at the Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Park, in classrooms, and at the Wall Center for Archaeological Research in Morganton. Programs range from hands-on activities for kids and adults to actual excavation experiences, as well as many other public programs.

ln 2017, Exploring Joara Foundation created a museum exhibit about Joara and Fort San Juan.

The exhibit was hosted at the History Museum of Burke County for two years and has since traveled to the Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, The Swannanoa Valley Museum in Black Mountain, the Smith-McDowell House in Asheville, and the Rural Heritage Museum at Mars Hill College. The exhibit is currently showcased at the Native American Studies Center at USC-Lancaster in Lancaster, S.C.

Exploring Joara Foundation hopes to partner with the Burke County History Museum to develop a new permanent exhibit in Morganton which will create an additional opportunity and venue for future docents to share the story of Joara and Fort San Juan.