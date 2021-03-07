New director of Manufacturing Solutions Center named

HICKORY — Jodi Geis has been named the new director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC).

Geis will now be directing, managing, supervising and coordinating the programs and activities of the MSC.

“Over the past 18 years, I’ve had the privilege to work in the testing lab under the dynamic leadership of Dan St. Louis,” Geis said. “So I feel it is an honor to be the newly appointed director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center at CVCC.”

Geis will oversee all day-to-day aspects of the MSC and will be working with the new Manufacturing and Textile Innovation Network (MTIN), a ground-breaking network that partners the MSC at Catawba Valley Community College with Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center.

“I look forward to continuing to service our customers and community partners as the MSC continues to grow, expand and serve as an economic development resource for Conover, Catawba County, North Carolina and U.S. manufacturers,” Geis said.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Geis has an array of experience, including working in both the hosiery and furniture industries before starting at the MSC, including at Neuville Industries, Ridgeview and Lee industries. She has also worked extensively in the testing lab at the MSC.