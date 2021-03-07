New director of Manufacturing Solutions Center named

HICKORY — Jodi Geis has been named the new director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC).
Geis will now be directing, managing, supervising and coordinating the programs and activities of the MSC.
“Over the past 18 years, I’ve had the privilege to work in the testing lab under the dynamic leadership of Dan St. Louis,” Geis said. “So I feel it is an honor to be the newly appointed director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center at CVCC.”
Geis will oversee all day-to-day aspects of the MSC and will be working with the new Manufacturing and Textile Innovation Network (MTIN), a ground-breaking network that partners the MSC at Catawba Valley Community College with Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center.
“I look forward to continuing to service our customers and community partners as the MSC continues to grow, expand and serve as an economic development resource for Conover, Catawba County, North Carolina and U.S. manufacturers,” Geis said.
A graduate of North Carolina State University, Geis has an array of experience, including working in both the hosiery and furniture industries before starting at the MSC, including at Neuville Industries, Ridgeview and Lee industries. She has also worked extensively in the testing lab at the MSC.
"I could not be happier with the selection of Jodi Geis as the new director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC),” said Sam Buff, vice president and general manager of the MSC and TTC. “She has the perfect combination of education and industry experience required for this job. Jodi led the MSC's testing lab for nearly two decades where it enjoyed significant expansion of capabilities, staffing and sales. She is also very actively engaged in the industry by serving in leadership positions at many prestigious trade organizations. The future is very bright for the MSC."
Geis was an advocate for manufacturing in numerous agencies, such as American Society for Testing and Materials International, the American Society for Textile Chemist and Colorists, the American Apparel and Footwear Association, the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry and the American Home Furnishings Alliance – committee on home furnishings.
For more information on the Manufacturing Solutions Center at CVCC, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org, and for more information on the Manufacturing and Textile Innovation Network (MTIN), visit www.mtinusa.com.