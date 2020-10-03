New director for Catawba County libraries named

Catawba County’s new library director was named Friday, a month after the previous director retired.
Siobhan Loendorf will be the director of the Catawba County Library System starting Oct. 3, according to a press release from the county. Former director Suzanne White retired Aug. 31 after seven years as director.
Loendorf has worked for the county library system as a librarian since 2011, the release said. She has been assistant director since 2014, working alongside White.
As director, Loendorf will oversee the county’s seven library branches and her salary is $90,000, according to the county. During her time with the library she has already helped the library improve, County Manager Mick Berry said in the release.
“Siobhan has been integrally involved in every aspect of library management and has helped bring significant new resources and programming to the county,” Berry said. “She has demonstrated innovative leadership in her role as assistant director, and she is well positioned to carry the library system forward as a valued and trusted connecting point for our community.”
Loendorf has a bachelor’s degree in French education from the University of North Carolina at Greenboro and a master’s degree in library science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has more than 25 years of experience in libraries and customer service, the release said.
During her time with Catawba County, Loendorf has worked to develop programs focusing on early literacy, lifelong learning and technology. She increased grant funding for new programming and was a driving force for projects like the mobile library, the TechConnect Makerspace, the Hmong Keeb Kwm digitized history collection and the Community Navigator program, the release said.
“One of the things I appreciate most about Catawba County is the spirit of community and collaboration I have experienced in my work with local organizations, county and municipal departments, and within the library,” said Loendorf. “I am ready to step into this role and continue the library system’s vision to innovate, evolve and always be our community’s place to connect, explore and grow.”
