New delivery service aims to please

HICKORY — Jesse Valdez has always had the drive to work hard. He’s passionate, motivated and knows just what to say, Angie Gentile, his sister, said.

“Jesse’s always been a salesman; he’s always been a hustler,” she said.

Valdez’s latest venture is Sidecar Delivery, a food delivery service — something he’s noticed an increased demand for that he doesn’t think will leave.

“I believe there’s a need because we’re still in a pandemic,” he said. “And there will continue to be a need. There’s also a need for personability.”

Valdez wants to bring a personal touch to delivery service. He wants his customers to know their orders are being double-checked; their food is being made as close to pickup as possible; and, when they call with questions, they’re reaching the owners — Gentile, Valdez and his wife, Lilly Valdez.

Jesse and Lilly Valdez have plenty of experience with food delivery services. While working late-night jobs in Lenoir years ago, the pair craved Chinese food after long nights but didn’t want to drive to pick it up. Jesse Valdez decided to fill that gap in Lenoir.