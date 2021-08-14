New CVCC students find support

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted another successful K.E.Y. Day (Knowledge Empowers You) this past week, helping to prepare new students for being on campus for the first time.

“Now more than ever it is imperative to connect with our incoming first-year students and show them that CVCC is here to support them in their academic journey,” said Erika Tiscareño Velasco, assistant director for CVCC’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. “During K.E.Y. Day, we succeeded in demonstrating to our students that we care about them and we have resources to help them meet their goals.”

Around 20 students attended the festivities for K.E.Y. Day, which is for first-year students from marginalized and underserved populations.

Each of these students took part in workshops on career planning to maximize their time at CVCC, study habits, academic planning, safety protocols and technology.

Because of their K.E.Y. Day experience, these CVCC students are now aware of the resources that are available to them campus-wide.