New COVID-19 vaccine available through Catawba County Public health

The Catawba County Public Health Department is offering a new COVID-19 vaccine which health officials hope will appeal to people wary of the other vaccines.

On Wednesday, the health department received its initial delivery of roughly 600 doses of the Novavax vaccine, Public Health nurse Elaine Yancey said.

Novavax is the most recent vaccine to receive approval for use in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for Novavax last month.

The new vaccine calls for two doses and is available for people older than 18.

An article from the American Medical Association describes Novavax as a more traditional vaccine, comparing it to vaccines used for shingles and hepatitis B.

The vaccine includes spike protein from the COVID-19 virus taken from insect cells along with “extracts from the bark of the soapbark tree that is native to Chile,” which is included “to create a stronger immune response of the vaccinated person,” according to the article.

“We certainly hope that people who have been holding off will consider this option, especially given what we are now learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection,” Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said, noting the after-effects of the virus can include pulmonary and autoimmune disease.

The number of people in Catawba County who received the first schedule of vaccines was more than 87,000, or around 55% of the county population, while nearly 48,000 have received at least one booster, according to the state vaccination dashboard.

Novavax’s duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown, and individuals who receive it may need boosters later. At this time, Novavax is not authorized for use as a booster for individuals who had previously received another type of COVID vaccine.

Killian said the health department will not be recommending a single one of the vaccines over any of the others because of the differing needs of individuals.

Currently, Novavax is only available at the Catawba County Health Department, but the department expects it will be more widely-accessible within the next few weeks, according to a release from the department.

To get more information on the vaccine or to schedule an appointment to get the shot, call the health department at 828-282-2002. Walk-ins are also welcome at the health department located at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE.