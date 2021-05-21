New COVID-19 cases remain low in Catawba County

Catawba County saw about 14 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.
The 97 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Saturday, May 15, to Friday put the county total at 19,111 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,566 are considered recovered.
There was one new death reported in that time, putting the county total at 306 deaths.
There are 16 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to public health.
Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,473 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Thursday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Three county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 148 have died.
Burke County has seen 10,236 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are six county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and 162 have died.
Alexander County has seen 4,404 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.
Statewide, 995,754 total cases have been reported as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 763 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,958 have died.
Caldwell County data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.
