New COVID-19 cases decline; death brings Catawba County total to 640 since pandemic began

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Catawba County last week. One death was reported since Sept. 21.

There were 307 new cases reported in the county during the latest seven-day reporting period, Sept. 18-24, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The reported number shows a continued decrease from the previous two reporting periods.

There have been a total of 56,035 reported COVID-19 cases in Catawba County since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. The total includes results from PCR and antigen rapid tests, according to NCDHHS.

Catawba County remains classified as a community with a high-case transmission level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends that residents of areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks while indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested when showing symptoms.

Burke and Caldwell counties are also considered high-transmission areas. Alexander County is a medium-transmission area, according to the CDC.

Over a seven day period, from Sept. 18-25, 27 Catawba County residents with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals, according to the CDC. It is a slight decrease from the previous week.

Around 5.8% of staffed ICU beds in Catawba County were in use by COVID-19 patients, as of Sunday. That is a decrease from the previous week, when about 10% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC. About 7.4% of staffed inpatient hospital beds in the county were occupied by patients with COVID-19.

Around 57% of the Catawba County population is at least partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS. As of Wednesday, 48,470 Catawba County residents have received a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Statewide there have been more than 13.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 26,525 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina. Data from the NCDHHS shows a continued decrease in statewide hospitalizations. For the week of Sept. 18-24, there was an average of 921 patients hospitalized.