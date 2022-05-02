New Conover manager talks plans for the city's future, use of COVID-19 money

Tom Hart has been on the job as Conover city manager for nearly two months now. It’s the third manager position Hart has held in a career field the 36-year-old decided to pursue when he was 17.

He traces his interest in municipal management to a snowstorm that struck while he was a high school student in the Raleigh suburb of Apex.

Community members had congregated around a bonfire in the cul-de-sac and were peppering one of the neighbors, Bill Sutton, with questions about when the roads would be cleared.

Hart asked his father why the neighbors were asking Sutton these questions. His father explained Sutton was the town manager.

This piqued Hart’s interest.

“I was always that little kid that, I didn’t know if I was going to be in a police car, a fire truck or a bulldozer but I was going to have something to do with it,” Hart said. “Then when I figured out there were these things called town and city managers that kind of touched all those neat things that you like as a kid, I was all over it.”

Hart went on to shadow Sutton’s successor Bruce Ranford, who advised Hart to attend Appalachian State University. Hart followed the advice and went on to study political science.

Prior to coming to Conover, Hart served as the manager in the North Carolina municipalities of Boiling Springs and Clinton.

Hart is set to oversee the use of nearly $3 million in federal COVID funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and the completion of the expansion of the Manufacturing Solutions Center.

Like many municipalities, Conover is dealing with supply delays, though Hart said things seem to be stabilizing to some extent.

When it comes to keeping positions filled — an area where many municipalities, including some in Catawba County, are having trouble — the city seems to be doing well. Hart said they are currently not facing any major employee shortages.

Hart recently discussed the projects he is excited to push forward, how the city will spend its federal money, his management style and a key lesson he has learned working in city management.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On projects he’s looking forward to working on:

I’m excited that we’re trying to bring some programming back to the Conover Station and the amphitheater. I think that we had sort of ramped up a concert series and whatnot right before COVID so I think we’re looking forward to getting back to some of that.

The pending ribbon cutting on (the Manufacturing Solutions Center expansion) is pretty exciting.

I think that once the Manufacturing Solutions Center II building comes on line, that kind of frees up some administrative capacity to start looking for that next thing.

I do think the sort of core of the community, there is a lot of potential for some infill development, maybe some sort of residential stuff around the downtown.

I think we could really get the downtown positioned as the sort of cultural hub of the community and get things firing on all cylinders.

On Conover’s use of federal American Rescue Plan money:

I think that the council probably rightly thought that making an investment in infrastructure was probably one of the wisest places that we could invest that money and that’s what we’re going to do.

Now, on paper — and you’re going to see this with a lot of municipalities — they came out with this new rule that says if you’re getting an amount from the American Rescue Plan Act under $10 million, you don’t really need to spend it under these different categories.

It’s a little broader how you can use it but administratively the easiest way to track these expenses is to do payroll because you already have all the documentation of how the dollar was spent. You don’t have to go through a lot of the procurement requirements that might be attached to federal money otherwise.

So what you’re going to see is a lot of municipalities are going to, on paper, spend that money to reimburse themselves for salaries and then use the money that got freed up to do something else.

That is what our plan is as well. The money that it displaces, we are going to spend down on (rehabilitation and upgrades) at the sewer plant.

On his management style:

I certainly come to work every day and try to be very even keel and I think I actually kind of am. I’m kind of animated when I talk but I’m not really ever particularly flustered.

You just try to come in, not let things get you too excited.

My management philosophy, it really is to hire people that are smarter than me and then kind of just get out of their way. Which, you know, it’s usually not that hard to hire people smarter than myself.

I heard it put one time that basically, what you should do is, the people that work for you, they should be fascinated by things that you find kind of interesting.

On a key lesson he’s learned as a municipal manager:

I think that some of the best advice that I’ve ever gotten is that, a lot of the times when someone is upset with you, they’re upset with the city manager. They’re not upset with Tom Hart.

Sometimes you do unfortunately find yourself in people’s crosshairs.

I think I heard it put really well one time that you can’t believe that the work you’re doing is really important and the work you’re doing is really influential and then sort of also have this idea that no one is ever going to have a strong opinion about what you’re doing.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

