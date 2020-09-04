 Skip to main content
New case virus totals fall back to June levels
COVID-19

Catawba County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 97 cases in the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest new cases put the county total at 2,692 cases. The low daily increase also pulled the county’s seven-day total for new cases to the lowest it's been since mid-June. There was an average of 13.8 new cases per day.

About 90 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered. There are 12 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 48 county residents have died, according to public health. The remaining cases are not yet considered recovered.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 4.3 percent of COVID-19 tests in Catawba County were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 6.4 percent.

Statewide there were 2,045 new cases on Friday, putting the state total at 174,254, according to NCDHHS. There are 955 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 2,839 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

8 new cases

2,692 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,438 people recovered

Burke County

9 new cases

2,077 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

36 total deaths

1,787 people recovered

Caldwell County

5 new cases

1,465 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

22 total deaths

842 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

394 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

338 people recovered

North Carolina

2,045 new cases

174,254 total cases

955 patients hospitalized

2,839 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

