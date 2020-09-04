New case virus totals fall back to June levels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 97 cases in the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest new cases put the county total at 2,692 cases. The low daily increase also pulled the county’s seven-day total for new cases to the lowest it's been since mid-June. There was an average of 13.8 new cases per day.

About 90 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered. There are 12 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 48 county residents have died, according to public health. The remaining cases are not yet considered recovered.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 4.3 percent of COVID-19 tests in Catawba County were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 6.4 percent.

Statewide there were 2,045 new cases on Friday, putting the state total at 174,254, according to NCDHHS. There are 955 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 2,839 people have died.