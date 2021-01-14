New book examines Hickory's history with interviews, lots of photos

Leaders in Hickory hoped 2020 would be a year of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding.
COVID-19 and the ensuing restrictions forced the city to cancel those events.
However, at least one keepsake from the city's anniversary was able to come to fruition: “Hickory: Then & Now,” a coffee table history book published by Redhawk Publications at Catawba Valley Community College.
Redhawk Editor-in-Chief Robert Canipe and CVCC historian Richard Eller said they were working on a history of Hickory before the 150th anniversary.
They were hoping to do with Hickory what they did with Newton in the book “Newton: Then and Now,” which was released a few years ago.
The process accelerated when Mayor Hank Guess showed interest in the book as part of the city's anniversary commemoration. A project that was originally going to take a year or more was finished in six months.
The final product is a 200-page hardcover book which was printed by a local company, Deluxe Printing. The city provided $10,000 for the production of the book, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
The final product provides an overview of Hickory’s history from its founding as a tavern through its development as one of North Carolina’s key regional hubs.
The city’s story is also the story of the people who live here. Among those interviewed for the book are Guess, former Mayor Jeff Cline, CommScope founder Frank Drendel, the Rev. Reggie Longcrier of the Exodus ministry and attorney Ann Goodman.
Hickory’s evolution is also chartered prominently through the book’s visuals. Photos of the same location at different points in time are juxtaposed to show the changing landscape.
In some cases, elements of the old and new photos are brought together in composite photos of the various urban scenes. Photography students at the college created the composites, Canipe said.
Looking over the history of the city, Eller said one of the keys to Hickory’s growth and success has been its entrepreneurial spirit.
“Hickory, historically, has been wide open,” Eller said. “If you’re an entrepreneur with a better idea, doesn’t matter who your family was or where you come from. They’re going to embrace you if you can make money.”
Canipe said some of the lessons modern people can take from Hickory’s history are the importance of continually moving forward despite setbacks and embracing diversity, including diversity of ideas.
Eller echoed the importance of embracing diversity and getting buy-in from the community when it comes to addressing community challenges.
“Quite often you see in these historical folks, that’s what they did,” Eller said. “They trusted the community would be able to support what they wanted to do. You don’t have to pull in a whole lot of outside stuff but embrace diversity when it comes here and then count it as your community to help solve your problems.”
Redhawk will also be releasing more extensive history and photo books related to Hickory.
No date for the release of those books has been decided but Eller and Canipe said they are looking to have them out in the spring.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.