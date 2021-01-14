New book examines Hickory's history with interviews, lots of photos

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city’s story is also the story of the people who live here. Among those interviewed for the book are Guess, former Mayor Jeff Cline, CommScope founder Frank Drendel, the Rev. Reggie Longcrier of the Exodus ministry and attorney Ann Goodman.

Hickory’s evolution is also chartered prominently through the book’s visuals. Photos of the same location at different points in time are juxtaposed to show the changing landscape.

In some cases, elements of the old and new photos are brought together in composite photos of the various urban scenes. Photography students at the college created the composites, Canipe said.

Looking over the history of the city, Eller said one of the keys to Hickory’s growth and success has been its entrepreneurial spirit.

“Hickory, historically, has been wide open,” Eller said. “If you’re an entrepreneur with a better idea, doesn’t matter who your family was or where you come from. They’re going to embrace you if you can make money.”

Canipe said some of the lessons modern people can take from Hickory’s history are the importance of continually moving forward despite setbacks and embracing diversity, including diversity of ideas.