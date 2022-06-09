New bar opening in downtown Hickory; Barley Market to fill vacancy left by Craft Beer Cellar

A new craft beer bar is opening in Hickory in the place of Craft Beer Cellar, which closed in April.

Barley Market is expected to open in June, co-owner Jeremy Langley said. The bar will serve craft beer and wine with a focus on bringing people together, he said. Barley marketing is co-owned by Langley and Charlie Dyer.

Dyer also owns the original Barley Market in Cornelius.

“We’re focused on being a social platform for people,” he said. “You don't put in a bar this big if you don't want people to sit.”

Reconfiguring the space and adding a larger bar were Langley’s biggest changes to the bar. He bought the space and all the seating, refrigerators and canned and bottled beer from the Craft Beer Cellar, he said.

In May, Langley began working to clean the bar, rearrange the shelving and add a new bar. His goal is to add more seating and remove some retail storage. While Barley Market will still sell some beer and wine to go, the focus is on people sitting and drinking from the 16 taps at the bar.

“For me, the fact that I get to bring people in here and bring them together — you might sit next to someone you don't know and by the end of the night you do. For me, that is such a huge thing,” Langley said. “That social aspect is my favorite part of this business.”

Langley’s background is in teaching, but even as a full-time teacher he always had side jobs in craft beer, he said. When he and his wife moved to Hickory, he worked at Fyreside Taproom and Eatery in Granite Falls and Hickory and got to know the craft beer scene in the area.

When the Craft Beer Cellar announced its closing, the opening was too good for Langley to pass up. The city’s downtown social district, where people can carry beer in to-go cups, was a draw for the location, Langley said.

“We’re looking to partner with other local places,” Langley said. “It’s a small business focused on small business. We’re really about community partnerships.”

Eventually, Langley said he plans to renovate the basement of the building to create an event space and another outdoor space.

