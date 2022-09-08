New assistant principals named for Hickory schools

HICKORY — Three new education professionals have been selected as assistant principals for Hickory Public Schools: Dawn Leary, Deyonta Thacker, and Taisha Townsend.

Leary is now serving as the new assistant principal for Viewmont Elementary School. Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools, Leary served East Alexander Middle School as the Exceptional Children Resource and Inclusion teacher.

Previous classroom experience includes teaching at Lyle Creek Elementary, Rutherford College Elementary, Concordia Christian Day, Balls Creek Elementary, Rock Creek Elementary and Chestnut Elementary.

Leary is mother to two daughters, MacKenzie, a sophomore at Converse University; and Madilynne, a junior at Discovery High. During her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, baking, running and time outdoors, especially working in her yard.

Jamie Curtis, Viewmont principal, said Leary is a welcome addition to the school leadership. “All of us at Viewmont would like to welcome Ms. Leary as our new assistant principal. She brings a wealth of elementary experience and has done an outstanding job helping to get our school year up and running,” said Curtis.

An active officer with Delta Kappa Gamma, Leary earned a Master of Arts in School Administration (K-12) from Gardner-Webb University and she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (K-8) from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Thacker recently joined Grandview Middle School as the new assistant principal. Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools, Thacker served as the assistant principal for Carolina International School in Concord (grades K-12).

Thacker's previous leadership roles include being vice principal at Veritas Community School in Charlotte and dean of students and academic affairs at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville.

In her free time, Thacker enjoys spending time with her daughter, Trinity, and her family. She also enjoys dancing, interior design, traveling and testing her skills in the kitchen.

According to Tyrone Corlew, Grandview principal, Thacker has already begun building relationships with Grandview students and staff. "She is a team player and her leadership combined with her expertise will help to propel Grandview Middle School into high levels of student achievement,” Corlew said.

A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Thacker earned her Master of Education in Education Leadership from Grand Canyon University with her Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication from NC Agricultural and Technical State University. She also holds certifications for School Principals (K-12), Educational Leadership (K-12), and English as a Second Language (ESL).

Townsend will join Hickory High School as a new assistant principal on Oct. 3. She is currently serving as the dean of students for Walter G. Byers K-8 School with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Previously, Townsend taught at Hawthorne Academy of Health Science in Charlotte; served for two years as an adjunct professor at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota; taught science in Iredell Statesville Schools; and led the science department for the Achievement Schools District Turnaround Program in Memphis, Tennessee.

In Memphis and beyond, Townsend and her school team became celebrities as they were featured on The Ellen (DeGeneres) Show, a result of leading their students to high achievement. The team was awarded a $50,000 check for educational needs. Townsend also received a signed letter from President Barack Obama with recognition of her class project that involved water conservation and recycling efforts.

Married to her high school sweetheart, Donnell, they are the parents of four sons, Donnell (Jr.), Caden, Carson, and Devin. In her spare time, she enjoys attending her sons' athletic events, as well as exercising and cooking; and if time permits, squeezing in Netflix.

Rebecca Tuttle, Hickory High principal, said, “Ms. Townsend brings a long list of expertise with her including discipline management, effective instructional approaches, and the ability to change the culture with her school community. We believe she will utilize her skills to enhance the Tornado program in all aspects."

A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi, Townsend is a founding board member of Exquisite Pearls Mentoring Group. She earned her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee. She is also certified in School Administration from UNC-Charlotte.