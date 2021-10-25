New assistant principal hired for Grandview Middle

Among her many classroom achievements, Somers led her students to be recognized regionally and nationally with her support as the adviser to Future Business Leaders. She also was recognized with the Regional Adviser Award.

Somers loves to spend time with her two boys, JonCole, 17, and Cooper, 14. A native of Lincolnton, Somers is passionate about outdoor activities. She was a Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader from 1997-2003.

“Ms. Somers is going to be a great addition to the Grandview community,” Tyrone Corlew, principal of Grandview Middle, said. “She has already begun the process of building relationships with our students, staff and the Grandview community. She is willing to jump in and collaborate wherever she is needed. Ms. Somers is definitely a person who is willing to grow and learn from everyone around her as well as having the ability to help others around her to grow.”

“I am so happy to be a part of Hickory Public Schools, and I look forward to all the opportunities this wonderful community has to offer. I feel honored to be a part of the Grandview Middle School team. Go, Eagles!” said Somers.