New assistant principal hired for Grandview Middle

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools announces the hiring of Kelly Ann Somers as the new assistant principal for Grandview Middle School, effective immediately.
Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools, Somers served as the career development coordinator for Gaston County Schools. In that role, she taught career awareness to middle school students, assisted in class placement and the monitoring of reports for middle school students. Additionally, she served as a spokeswoman for three middle schools in the Gaston community.
Additional service to public education includes 16 years with the Lincoln County Schools Career-Technical Education Department, where Somers instructed business management, budget analysis, small business entrepreneurship, career management, accounting, personal finance and digital communications in the workforce.
Instructing in the business curriculum was a natural career transition for Somers, as her previous career journey included serving in sales — both as a district and national sales manager. While serving with New South Athletic Co., followed by sales with International Furniture, Somers organized training seminars, increased sales and was actively involved in strategic planning and executed special events.
Earning a Master of Arts in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Somers also earned a Bachelor of Science in applied communication, with a minor in psychology, while focusing on a double concentration in interpersonal and organizational communication.
Among her many classroom achievements, Somers led her students to be recognized regionally and nationally with her support as the adviser to Future Business Leaders. She also was recognized with the Regional Adviser Award.
Somers loves to spend time with her two boys, JonCole, 17, and Cooper, 14. A native of Lincolnton, Somers is passionate about outdoor activities. She was a Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader from 1997-2003.
“Ms. Somers is going to be a great addition to the Grandview community,” Tyrone Corlew, principal of Grandview Middle, said. “She has already begun the process of building relationships with our students, staff and the Grandview community. She is willing to jump in and collaborate wherever she is needed. Ms. Somers is definitely a person who is willing to grow and learn from everyone around her as well as having the ability to help others around her to grow.”
“I am so happy to be a part of Hickory Public Schools, and I look forward to all the opportunities this wonderful community has to offer. I feel honored to be a part of the Grandview Middle School team. Go, Eagles!” said Somers.